914 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $229.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.25. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

