A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.43

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 53354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKBY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

