ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

