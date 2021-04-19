Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post sales of $669.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $653.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $702.80 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $485.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. 1,178,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

