Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $1,288,665.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,715. The company has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.26. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $165.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 291,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,601,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

