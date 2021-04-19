Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $1,288,665.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ACN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,715. The company has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.26. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $165.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.10.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 291,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,601,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
