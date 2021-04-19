Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Trimmed by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 4.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,325 shares of company stock worth $9,129,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,265. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.71 and a 52 week high of $288.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

