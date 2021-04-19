ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report $391.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $389.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.52 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $384.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.69 million.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 279,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,816. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $10,676,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7,735.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 645,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 393,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

