Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

MCD traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,053. The company has a market capitalization of $172.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

