Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.27. 792,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,990,617. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

