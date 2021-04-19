Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New $361,000 Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in RH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $643.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,994. RH has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $638.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.52.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

