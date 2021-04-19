Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 105 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 773,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

