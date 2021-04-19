Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 186 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 3.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.64. 134,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.