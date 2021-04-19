Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.60 Million

Analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce $99.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.40 million and the highest is $99.80 million. Accuray reported sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $383.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $383.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $419.25 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $424.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.85 million. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at $6,881,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after purchasing an additional 814,053 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2,065.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

ARAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 14,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,211. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $479.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.