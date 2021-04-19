Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 2.4% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.20. 69,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,596. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.