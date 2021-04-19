Ade LLC Purchases 757 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ade LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.45. 7,081,510 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.