Ade LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ade LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 85,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.