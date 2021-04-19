Ade LLC Sells 20,395 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Ade LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000.

Shares of BATS:PTMC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. 33,191 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

