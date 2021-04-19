Ade LLC Sells 645 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ade LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.55. 275,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,643,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

