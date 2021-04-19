Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 425 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $208.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $209.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

