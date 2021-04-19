Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

