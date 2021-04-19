Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

