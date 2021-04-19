Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 573 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

