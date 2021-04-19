AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 404 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 17,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

ADP stock opened at $192.94 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

