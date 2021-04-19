AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.13 and a 1-year high of $237.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

