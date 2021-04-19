AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in General Motors by 40.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock worth $92,738,570 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of GM opened at $58.71 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

