AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,164 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in KB Home were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBH stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

