AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 65 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk stock opened at $718.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $757.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 246.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,801,578.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,962 shares of company stock valued at $222,473,174. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.