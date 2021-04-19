aelf (ELF) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $249.72 million and $43.01 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00089882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.37 or 0.00665953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042447 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

