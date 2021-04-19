Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $18.99

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $19.93. Aemetis shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 15,951 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the third quarter worth $85,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

