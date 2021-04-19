Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

NYSE:AMG opened at $157.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $159.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

