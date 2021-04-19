Aflac Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 76,936 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,270% compared to the average volume of 3,246 call options.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 80,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,877. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $53.59.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

