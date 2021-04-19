ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Up 58.8% in March

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGESY shares. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

AGESY opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

