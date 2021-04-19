Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $133.37. 14,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,313. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

