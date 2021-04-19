Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €134.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.54 ($127.69).

Shares of AIR opened at €103.68 ($121.98) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €98.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.43. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

