Akash Network Hits Market Cap of $290.93 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $290.93 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $6.27 or 0.00011026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00067117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00279275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004337 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.97 or 0.00724077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,210.55 or 1.00553155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.83 or 0.00839834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 131,739,838 coins and its circulating supply is 46,376,151 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

