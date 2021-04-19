Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,297.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,296.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,097.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,849.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

