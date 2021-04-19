Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,612 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after acquiring an additional 507,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,658,430 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $253.84 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.10.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

