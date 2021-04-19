Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

