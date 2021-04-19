Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

ADP stock opened at $192.42 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $193.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

