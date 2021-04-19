Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 865 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $197.08 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $199.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

