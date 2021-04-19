Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

