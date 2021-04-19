Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.64. 237,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,105,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average of $259.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $637.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.41.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

