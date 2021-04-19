Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $22.30

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.30, but opened at $20.73. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $162,000.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

