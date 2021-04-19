Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of ABTX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.31. 3,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,400 shares of company stock worth $546,992 over the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

