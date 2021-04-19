Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

