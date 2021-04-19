Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

