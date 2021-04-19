Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,303.74.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,288.25. 23,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,109.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,857.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.