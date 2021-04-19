Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,297.76 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,306.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,857.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,303.74.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

