Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,303.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,297.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,306.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,857.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

