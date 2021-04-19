Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Cowen from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,493.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,280.05.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,297.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,109.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,857.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.